Driver crashes through window at medical office building in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A driver crashed into a medical office building in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning, causing damage to the side of the building.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m.

Jessica Clements with Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver was in the parking lot of Pain and Spine Specialists of Idaho at 3385 Potomac Way. They hit reverse by accident and crashed through the window.

A patient in the waiting room on the same side where the crash happened received minor injuries. The total cost in damages is unknown.

“The damage looks pretty bad, but it really was a straightforward incident,” Clements says.

The driver was cited for inattentive driving.