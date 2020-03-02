East Idaho Elects: Caribou County Sheriff Kelly Wells seeking re-election

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

SODA SPRINGS — One-term Caribou County Sheriff Kelly Wells has officially announced that he will be seeking re-election.

During his first term, Sheriff Wells has increased jail revenue to just under $1 million annually. Sheriff Wells wrote a multi-agency grant to implement Text to 911 to Caribou and other counties in Idaho. He has created interagency relationships and implemented a multicounty CAD (Computer Automated Dispatch) program to reduce cost to his county and share information across counties in southeast Idaho.

Directed Patrols were implemented with an emphasis on school safety. Business checks were implemented throughout the county decreasing vandalism and crime.

Sheriff Wells has earned his executive certificate from Idaho POST. It is the highest certification that a peace officer in Idaho can earn. Sheriff Wells served as the president of the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association in 2019.

“It is exciting to see all that we have accomplished in my first term. I have an amazing team at the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office that sees the vision of the platform on which I ran last term and will run on this term.”

Sheriff Wells’ platform is professionalism through training, having a fair, friendly and honest staff, building interagency relationships and teamwork and service-oriented enforcement in Caribou County.