East Idaho News at Home: Robert Patten performs a painful piano recital (with a twist!)
Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
HIBBARD — Like many of you, the East Idaho News team has been working from home for over a week now.
We’re used to running from story to story, so this has been quite a change of pace and, if you’re anything like us, the adjustment has been interesting.
Tonight we’re launching a segment called East Idaho News at Home – where a member of our team takes a break from the news to share something with you.
Hopefully, it helps us all feel a little more connected as we are physically isolated.
Today web developer/news editor Robert Patten shows you what he’s doing to keep his sanity and performs a painful piano recital (with a twist!).