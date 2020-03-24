East Idaho News at Home: What Rett Nelson has been doing to keep his sanity during COVID-19 closure
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Rigby
Published at | Updated at
RIGBY — Like many of you, the East Idaho News team has been working from home for over a week now.
We’re used to running from story to story so this has been quite a change of pace and, if you’re anything like us, the adjustment has been interesting.
Tonight we’re launching a segment called East Idaho News at Home – where a member of our team takes a break from the news to share something with you.
Hopefully, it helps us all feel a little more connected as we are physically isolated.
Reporter Rett Nelson shows you what he’s doing to keep his sanity in the video player above.