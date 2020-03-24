TODAY'S WEATHER
East Idaho News at Home: What Rett Nelson has been doing to keep his sanity during COVID-19 closure

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rigby

  Published at 
Updated at

RIGBY — Like many of you, the East Idaho News team has been working from home for over a week now.

We’re used to running from story to story so this has been quite a change of pace and, if you’re anything like us, the adjustment has been interesting.

Tonight we’re launching a segment called East Idaho News at Home – where a member of our team takes a break from the news to share something with you.

Hopefully, it helps us all feel a little more connected as we are physically isolated.

Reporter Rett Nelson shows you what he’s doing to keep his sanity in the video player above.

