First three deaths in Idaho related to COVID-19

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting three deaths related to COVID-19.

Two Blaine County men, one over the age of 60, and one over the age of 80, have died. It’s not clear if either individual had any underlying health issues.

A Canyon County man over 70 is also dead. Officials confirm he did have underlying health issues.

No other information about the individuals is expected to be released.

“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in a news release. “This underscores the importance of Gov. Little’s order to stay home – we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order and signed an extreme emergency declaration on Wednesday.

The stay-home order was effective immediately and in place for 21 days. The governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period. The official order, a list of essential services, and an FAQ are available on coronavirus.idaho.gov.

There are currently 148 reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Idaho.