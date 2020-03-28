Fish and Game: Expect delays in ‘Tag, you’re it’ reward program due to COVID-19

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, anglers who report reward tags as part of Fish and Game’s “Tag, You’re It” program should expect some delays in receiving their rewards.

“Under the current conditions, we are not going to be able to process reward tags as quickly as we normally would,” Jeff Dillon, fisheries research manager at Idaho Fish and Game said.

“We want to take this opportunity to urge anglers to please continue to report tags, because they are a crucial component of our research, aimed at making fishing better for Idaho’s anglers. We also want to ensure them that while they can expect some delays, we will work to process reward tags as quickly as possible.”

Anglers who catch any tagged fish should report it here, or call the telephone number listed on the front or back of the tag.