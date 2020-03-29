Here’s everything coming and going on Netflix in April

IDAHO FALLS (KSL.com) — If you’re like pretty much everyone in the United States right now, you’re probably not able to do much more than sit around at home.

For those starving for content during the coronavirus quarantine, Netflix has some good news. The company is adding a bunch of new movies and TV shows in April, according to a press release.

If you’re due for a rewatch of the college-based comedy series “Community,” all six seasons (no movie, sorry) of the show will be available on April 1. Also available that day will be Steven Spielberg’s futurecrime epic “Minority Report” and the Facebook-centered film “The Social Network.”

Here’s a look at the full list of titles coming and going on Netflix in April:

ADDING

April 1

“David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet” (Netflix Original)

“How to Fix a Drug Scandal” (Netflix Original)

“The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” (Netflix Original)

“Nailed It!” Season 4 (Netflix Original)

“Sunderland ‘Til I Die,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“40 Days and 40 Nights”

“Bloodsport”

“Cadillac Records”

“Can’t Hardly Wait”

“Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke”

“Community,” Season 1-6

“Deep Impact”

“God’s Not Dead”

“Just Friends”

“Killer Klowns from Outer Space”

“Kim’s Convenience,” Season 4

“Lethal Weapon”

“Lethal Weapon 2”

“Lethal Weapon 3”

“Lethal Weapon 4”

“Minority Report”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Mud”

“Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends”

“Promised Land”

“Road to Perdition”

“Salt”

“School Daze”

“Sherlock Holmes”

“Soul Plane”

“Sunrise in Heaven”

“Taxi Driver”

“The Death of Stalin”

“The Girl with All the Gifts”

“The Hangover”

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

“The Roommate”

“The Runaways”

“The Social Network”

“Wildling”

April 2

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”

“Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll”

April 3

“Coffee & Kareem” (Netflix Original)

“La casa de papel,” Part 4 (Netflix Original)

“Money Heist: The Phenomenon” (Netflix Original)

“Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy” (Netflix Original)

“StarBeam” (Netflix Original)

April 4

“Angel Has Fallen”

April 5

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

April 6

“The Big Show Show” (Netflix Original)

April 7

“TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020,” Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9

“Hi Score Girl,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 10

“Brews Brothers” (Netflix Original)

“LA Originals” (Netflix Original)

“La vie scolaire” (Netflix Original)

“Love Wedding Repeat” (Netflix Original)

“The Main Event” (Netflix Original)

“Tigertail” (Netflix Original)

April 11

“CODE 8”

April 14

“Chris D’Elia: No Pain” (Netflix Original)

April 15

“The Innocence Files” (Netflix Original)

“Outer Banks” (Netflix Original)

April 16

“Despicable Me”

“Fary: Hexagone,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Fauda,” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

“Hail, Caesar!”

“Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos” (Netflix Original)

“Jem and the Holograms”

April 17

“Betonrausch” (Netflix Original)

“#blackAF” (Netflix Original)

“Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)” (Netflix Original)

“The Last Kids on Earth,” Book 2 (Netflix Original)

“Legado en los huesos” (Netflix Original)

“Sergio” (Netflix Original)

“Too Hot to Handle” (Netflix Original)

April 18

“The Green Hornet”

April 20

“Cooked with Cannabis” (Netflix Original)

“The Midnight Gospel” (Netflix Original)

“The Vatican Tapes”

April 21

“Bleach: The Assault”

“Bleach: The Bount”

“Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job” (Netflix Original)

“Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic” (Netflix Original)

“Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding” (Netflix Original)

April 22

“Absurd Planet” (Netflix Original)

“Circus of Books” (Netflix Original)

“El silencio del pantano” (Netflix Original)

“The Plagues of Breslau” (Netflix Original)

“The Willoughbys” (Netflix Original)

“Win the Wilderness” (Netflix Original)

April 23

“The House of Flowers,” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

“After Life,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Extraction” (Netflix Original)

“Hello Ninja,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill” (Netflix Originazl)

April 25

“The Artist”

“Django Unchained”

April 26

“The Last Kingdom,” Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

“Battle: Los Angeles”

“Never Have I Ever” (Netflix Original)

April 29

“A Secret Love” (Netflix Original)

“Extracurricular” (Netflix Original)

“Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story” (Netflix Original)

“Nadiya’s Time to Eat” (Netflix Original)

“Summertime” (Netflix Original)

April 30

“Dangerous Lies” (Netflix Original)

“Drifting Dragons” (Netflix Original)

“The Forest of Love: Deep Cut” (Netflix Original)

“Rich in Love” (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Original)

“The Victims’ Game” (Netflix Original)

Adding sometime in April

“ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage” (Netflix Original)

“The Circle Game” (Netflix Original)

“The King: Eternal Monarch” (Netflix Original)

DROPPING

April 4

“American Odyssey,” Season 1

April 8

“Movie 43”

April 15

“21 & Over”

April 16

“Lost Girl,” Season 1-5

April 17

“Big Fat Liar”

April 19

“The Longest Yard”

April 24

“The Ugly Truth”

April 29

“National Treasure”

April 30

“A Cinderella Story”

“A Little Princess”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

“The Craft”

“Crash”

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

“The Dirty Dozen”

“Dirty Harry”

“Driving Miss Daisy”

“Friday the 13th”

“Good Burger”

“GoodFellas”

“The Hangover”

“Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Police Academy”

“Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment”

“Police Academy 3: Back in Training”

“Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol”

“Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach”

“Police Academy 6: City Under Siege”

“Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow”

“Rosemary’s Baby”

“Rounders”

“Scream 2”

“Scream 3”

“The Shawshank Redemption”

“Space Jam”

“Spy Kids”

“Step Brothers”

“Strictly Ballroom”

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“True Grit”

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.