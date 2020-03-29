How Pocatello police are enforcing Gov. Little’s stay-home order

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Pocatello Police Department is informing residents how enforcement of Governor Brad Little’s stay-home order will be handled in Pocatello.

On the guidance of Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH), complaints about businesses or groups not complying with the order will first be sent to SIPH. SIPH’s experts will contact the business or group to educate them on the order and the importance of following the order, and to answer any questions they may have. Both SIPH and the city are expecting Pocatellans to comply voluntarily with the order.

If non-compliance continues, SIPH will work with officers from the Pocatello Police Department to address the situation. Under Governor Little’s order, those who refuse to comply with order can be charged with a misdemeanor.

The Pocatello Police Department is not stopping people without cause on their travels or while they are out. The department has not set up checkpoints and is not asking for essential employee documentation from citizens. Law enforcement is not preventing citizens from entering or leaving the city for essential travel.

If you have questions about the order or to report a potential violation, contact SIPH’s coronavirus hotline at (208) 234-5875.

To view the Governor’s stay-home order, click here.

City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found here, on the state’s official coronavirus website, and cdc.gov.