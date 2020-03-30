Idaho has 320 COVID-19 cases 2 days after passing 200 diagnoses

Just two days after Idaho passed the 200-case mark for coronavirus infections, officials have reported 320 total cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

According to state numbers updated Sunday at 5 p.m., Ada County added 21 cases in 24 hours, bringing the county total to 113. That’s the second-highest number of diagnoses in a single county, the Idaho Statesman reports. Blaine County still has the most diagnoses after adding only a single case on Sunday, bringing its total to 115.

Canyon County also saw a large jump in confirmed cases. Southwest District Health reported 15 additional cases there on Sunday for a total of 37, as well as one additional case in Gem County, which now has two total cases, according to the district website.

Twin Falls County also added a single case of COVID-19, its third.

Earlier in the day, officials with Southwest District Health announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus infection in Owyhee County. In a news release, health officials said the patient is a woman in her 40s. The transmission source is still under investigation. No other details were provided.

Owyhee County, home to Murphy and Homedale, borders Ada and Canyon counties.

The Panhandle Health District also announced several additional cases Sunday morning, the bulk of them in Kootenai County, which is home to Coeur d’Alene. Kootenai County now has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 16 on Saturday, while Bonner County confirmed its first case: a man in his 60s. Bonner County is home to Sandpoint.

The Kootenai County cases were diagnosed in patients ranging in age from under 18 to older than 60. Health officials said many of the cases appeared to be caused by community transmission, but the Panhandle Health District has not yet confirmed community spread there.

Statewide, there are now 320 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and six coronavirus-related deaths, according to district and state tallies. More than 4,700 people have been tested in Idaho, the state reported on Sunday. About 6.8% of those tests were positive, up from previous days. Sunday also marks the largest single-day increase in diagnoses, with 51 new cases.

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 22 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada, Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonner, Bonneville, Canyon, Cassia, Custer, Fremont, Gem, Idaho, Jefferson, Kootenai, Lincoln, Madison, Nez Perce, Owyhee, Payette, Teton, Twin Falls and Valley counties.