RIGBY — With 26 years as an attorney under his belt, the Jefferson County prosecutor wants to continue providing his legal expertise to constituents.

Paul Butikofer has spent the last four years as the Jefferson County prosecutor and on Thursday, he announced he is seeking reelection.

“Jefferson County is where I grew up and where my family’s roots are deep. I take my position as prosecutor very seriously as I serve to protect our way of life and make Jefferson County an appealing, pleasant place for families and businesses to thrive,” Butikofer said in a news release.

While he is a native of Rigby, Butikofer told EastIdahoNews.com he has also served as the prosecuting attorney for Canyon and Fremont counties. Before that, he served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in the Army.

“I love helping victims. I love doing the right thing. And it’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” Butikofer told EastIdahoNews.com.

If reelected, he said his primary goal is to protect children. He said he has been working with the sheriff’s office and the Child Advocacy Center to better prosecute predators.

“I believe strongly that if I’m not protecting the children of my community, then I’m not doing my job,” he said.

Butikofer is running as a Republican. He said he has been involved with the Republican Central Committee as a delegate. He’s also been involved with the Republican Women’s organization.

He does not currently have an opponent. The candidate filing deadline is March 13.

The Republican primary is May 19.