Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office urging you to recreate close to home

The following is a news release from Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office.

SALMON – As most Idahoans are aware, Governor Brad Little issued a statewide mandatory Stay-Home order, Wednesday, March 25.

That order requires everyone who lives in Idaho to self-isolate at their place of residence with very few exceptions. One of the exceptions allowed by the order is for the purpose of recreating outside. However, that exception is still subject to the limitation on all but ESSENTIAL travel.

In the interest of public health, I am asking all of those who recreate in Lemhi County to please follow the Governor’s order and limit your travel for recreation purposes to areas close to your residence. It is important to note that the Salmon-Challis National Forest closed campgrounds and other facilities on the forest indefinitely for public health and safety.

Please take this time to remain close to home and to be near your family.

Anyone traveling into Lemhi County from anywhere else must do so only for ESSENTIAL purposes, and must follow social distancing and other guidelines issued by district seven health department.