Little orders this extension for filing Idaho income taxes in response to coronavirus

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Gov. Brad Little on Monday extended the deadline for Idahoans to file their state income tax returns.

The deadline is now June 15, two months past the normal April 15 deadline. Returns filed by June 15 will have no interest or penalty charged.

Little made the announcement during an afternoon news conference as he updated reporters on the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to file federal income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service was pushed back last week from April 15 to July 15.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin said on Twitter.

The IRS already extended the deadline to pay taxes without interest or penalties for 90 days.

