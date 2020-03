POCATELLO — A Pocatello man is dead following a rollover crash early Tuesday morning.

Idaho State Police say at about 4:30 a.m., Dallin Johnson, 18, of Pocatello, was driving westbound on Pocatello Creek Road in a 1997 Honda Accord.

Johnson lost control, slid off the north side of the road, and overturned.

Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.