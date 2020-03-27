Local man in his 30s tests positive for COVID-19

The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed one additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bannock County. There are now three cases in Bannock County and one in Bingham County. Southeastern Idaho Public Health includes eight counties – Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power.

The patient is a male in his 30s from Bannock County. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be travel-related. Contact tracing is ongoing.

In the United States, there have been 85,356 cases and 1,246 deaths as of March 27, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Epidemiologists with SIPH are working to investigate cases of possible contact. All household members of the confirmed case have been asked to self-isolate at home for a prescribed period of time. If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and they will be asked to self-monitor for the development of symptoms.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19: