Local volunteer firefighters available to run errands for its community members in need

UCON — With the quickly spreading coronavirus affecting eastern Idaho residents, some local firefighters are coming to the rescue in a unique way.

The Ucon Fire Department is offering to go into the community and help run errands or deliver goods to local residents — everything from groceries to medications. It’s all part of an effort to help people keep their distance from one another.

“We have quite a few elderly people, and I know of one family in our community that one of their kids doesn’t have an immune system at all,” Ucon Fire Chief Scott Norman said. “Those people can’t go out, no matter if it’s hectic or not, and chance getting (COVID-19).”

The department includes 20 volunteer firefighters, who are actively involved in many community events. This is just an extension of that.

Firefighter Larrin Bounds has been on the department since 2011. Whether it’s fighting fires or assisting locals during a pandemic, he is grateful he can be of service.

“It’s hard to put into words the feeling you get when you help someone in need. I always joke by saying serving someone helped me more than it helps a person served. I would safely say all-volunteer first responders are more than willing to do anything asked of them in a service setting,” Bounds explained. “I don’t do this for recognition. I don’t do it for applause or a pat on the back. I do it knowing that I help somebody else, and that is enough.”

Norman said he’s attended emergency services meetings regarding COVID-19. He knows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and he said his department will follow the CDC’s guidelines as they assist their neighbors.

Pres. Trump advised Monday that people don’t gather in groups of more than 10 people. Norman told his department Tuesday that their weekly training is cancelled until further notice.

“I don’t want to risk the entire fire department on a training. We know what we can do,” Norman said. “I’d rather take the chance of us contracting it if there’s a fire where I have to have a crew there to put out a house, that’s risking a lot to save a lot.”

Norman said if anybody in the community needs the department’s assistance with running errands, call the Ucon city office building at (208) 523-3971 or comment on the Facebook post here.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help when it’s needed,” Norman said.