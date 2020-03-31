Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

REXBURG — On Monday, March 30, at approximately 7 p.m., Idaho State Police was involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle westbound on US Highway 20 from milepost 339, outside of Rexburg.

Stephen Freeman, 34, of New York, was driving a stolen 2016 Honda Fit. During the pursuit, Freeman took exit 337 off of US 20 and crashed. Freeman and his passenger were detained and transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital. Neither of the occupants was wearing their seatbelts.

Once Freeman was medically cleared, he was transported to the Madison County Jail.

Freeman was charged with felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense DUI, providing false information to law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department. The investigation is ongoing at this time.