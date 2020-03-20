Man arrested for arson after police are called to raging house fire

BLACKFOOT — A man was arrested for first-degree arson after police were called to a fire Thursday night.

Eric Maldonado, 32, was taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail after Blackfoot Police and the Blackfoot Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed house fire on the 800 block of South Broadway Street around 8 p.m.

Investigators discovered the home was empty and nobody was injured, but detectives learned Maldonado was connected to the fire, according to a news release from the Blackfoot Fire Department.

Maldonado was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. Additional details were not immediately available.