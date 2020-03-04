Man shot gun at home multiple times, and one bullet hit mattress where couple was lying, documents say

BLACKFOOT — An Idaho Falls man is behind bars after law enforcement says he shot up a home in January.

Kaden Scott Guymon, 24, was booked Feb. 25 into the Bingham County Jail on nine felony counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm at an inhabited home. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bingham County Sheriff deputies found a home with bullet holes on East 1550 North. Through investigation with Idaho Falls Police, authorities connected Guymon to the crime.

During a search of the home in Bingham County, deputies found several bullet fragments and nine separate bullet holes in the home. One bullet penetrated a mattress where a man and woman were lying on at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.

Police have also linked another man and woman with the shooting. A search warrant of that man’s Facebook account revealed statements made to several people admitting participation in the shooting. EastIdahoNews.com is not naming the man or woman — who also admitted involvement — since they haven’t been charged.

Court documents do not indicate any motive in the shooting or Guymon’s side of the story.

Each count of felony unlawful discharge of a firearm at an inhabited home holds up to 15 years in prison, meaning if convicted, Guymon could spend up to 135 years behind bars.

Guymon is being held on $250,000 bail. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday.