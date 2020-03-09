Person with coronavirus attended BYU basketball game

PROVO, Utah — A person diagnosed with COVID-19 attended a BYU basketball game last month, according to the Utah Department of Health.

The university tweeted Monday that the infected person, who is not a member of the BYU community, was at the Feb. 22 game in the Marriott Center. The individual had mild symptoms of the coronavirus and risk of transmission to others at the game is low, according to BYU.

“As a precaution, those who were sitting within six feet of the individual are being contacted to let them know of the possible exposure,” a tweet says. “Health department officials are contacting individuals who had close contact with the diagnosed patient in order to determine their potential exposure to COVID-19.”

State and county health officials indicate there is no ongoing risk within the Marriott Center and the university says all high-touch surfaces are “regularly disinfected.”

According to the Utah Department of Health, this does not represent a new case of coronavirus in the state of Utah.