Pocatello Police Department’s first reserve officer sworn-in

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department’s Reserve Team now has its first officer.

Dr. Joe Englanoff was sworn-in as a reserve officer Thursday. He is a board member of the Crimes Against Children Foundation (CACF). He has been a member of the UCLA Medical Centers Emergency and Level One Trauma Department for over 25 years. He is a key member of the UCLA academic team and actively teaches emergency medicine for the residents in Trauma. The CACF works to protect children against cyberbullying, bring awareness to teenage suicide, provide education about human trafficking, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Crimes Against Children Foundation and help protect the youth of our community,” said Chief Roger Schei. “We’ll have some exciting announcements about this effort in the coming days and look forward to working with the CACF.”

The Pocatello Police Department’s Reserve Team is dedicating its efforts to protecting children from cyber predators and bring awareness to teenage suicide, active shooter prevention, officer wellness, youth cadet programs, and more. The Reserve Team will be comprised of volunteers that will assist and provide services to the police department. Reserve Team members are selected by the department’s Command Staff.

For more information on the Crimes Against Children Foundation, click here. More information about the Pocatello Police Department can be found here.