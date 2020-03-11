Police investigating possible homicide in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a possible homicide at a home on the corner of 17th Street and South Higbee Avenue.

The incident was called in at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

Clements confirmed one person is deceased, and another has been taken into custody, but not arrested as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No details regarding the incident have been released, but officers have blocked off a section of South Higbee from 17th Street to 18th street.

