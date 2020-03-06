Rigby man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child

RIGBY — The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Rigby man on charges of possessing child pornography this week.

Colton C. Williams, 37, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Wednesday after Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives and the ICAC task force searched his home and allegedly found child pornography, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he had received and sent sexually explicit images of a five-year-old girl and an eight-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Williams is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child. If found guilty, he could spend up to 10 years in prison and pay up to a $10,000 fine.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest, according to an Idaho Attorney General news release.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.