These eastern Idaho businesses are hiring right now
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — More than three million unemployment claims were filed last week nationwide – the highest in US history.
In the wake of Gov. Brad Little’s 21-day stay-home order, thousands more will likely be affected in Idaho.
Here is a list of businesses in eastern Idaho currently hiring. If you know of more companies to add to the list, email news@eastidahonews.com.
- ALBERTSONS – Albertsons in Idaho Falls needs assistance for the increased volume and enhanced cleaning protocol. They are hoping to bridge the gap by utilizing some of your family or friends to get them through this tough time, and in turn help keep them employed until they can return to their previous employer. If you know someone who can perform warehouse work, have them call Christy Moore at (208) 887-4002 or Linda Kash at (208) 887-4044.
- ALPINE LOGISTICS – Alpine Logistics is a freight-forwarding and power-only company looking for qualified and highly motivated over-the-road drivers. Alpine Logistics drivers are among the highest paid in the industry with annual earnings of $55,000 – $80,000. As a truck driver for Alpine, you will receive highly competitive wages, a $1000 sign-on bonus, 24/7 support from our dispatch team, fuel and safety bonus incentives, and be able to drive and haul state-of-the-art equipment. To apply, call the office at (208) 684-3522 and ask to speak to a recruiter or click here.
- AMERICAN INCOME LIFE – American Income Life is a 100% unionized private benefit company for unions and associations, with full benefits and retirement included. They are hiring for benefit representatives. Please send resumes to mbgroupif@gmail.com.
- BROADWAY FIELDS ASSISTED LIVING – Broadway Fields Assisted Living in Idaho Falls is looking for two morning caregivers. Each shift is 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the other is 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. Must be able to pass a criminal background check. CPR certification and medication certification is preferred, but not required. Must be at least 18. Apply in person at 185 Constellation Drive or call (208) 360-8604.
- BROULIM’S – Broulim’s in Ammon is hiring cashiers, and people to help pick up and drop off groceries for online customers. About six or seven positions are available. Get an application in the store or call Bart Snarr at (208) 522-3250.
- BUG OUT BROTHERS – Bug Out Brothers is a pest control and lawn care company in Idaho Falls. They work outside and will continue to be open during COVID-19. They need a technician and two door-to-door salesmen. Contact Riley Reynolds through the company’s Facebook page. You can also call him directly at (208) 970-2701.
- BINGHAM COUNTY – Bingham County has a number of positions available right now. Click here for more information and to apply.
- CAL RANCH – CAL Ranch has 14 different positions available scattered throughout the Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Rexburg store. If you’d like to learn more or apply, just click here.
- CAPTION CALL – Caption Call is a call center in need of new employees during this time. Click here to learn more about what they do and how to apply.
- CHANNEL BLEND – Channel Blend is a call center in Idaho Falls. It is hiring lots of people right now to work from home. The only requirement is a cell phone or landline phone, internet and a computer. Click here to apply.
- CONCENTRIX – Concentrix is a digital marketing company in Pocatello with employees all over the world. They are currently hiring for a work-at-home sales and service rep and a digital member experience professional. More information and job application can be found here.
- DICKINSON FROZEN FOODS – Dickinson Frozen Foods in Sugar City processes potatoes. They are hiring for sanitation and general labor positions — stacking, sorting, cleaning, building boxes, packing, etc. Looking to fill 10-15 positions in three different shifts. Wages start at $10 an hour. Come into the plant at 805 W. 3rd S. for an interview and application. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- ELWOOD STAFFING – Elwood Staffing has multiple jobs available in various industries, including several spots with potato companies, call centers and a mortgage company. See the full list here.
- EMBASSY MANAGEMENT, LLC – Embassy Management, LLC is a residential habitation service with locations nationwide. They are looking to hire individuals who have recently lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Idaho Falls and Pocatello office. Click here to apply.
- GRAND TETON HUMAN SERVICES – Grand Teton Human Services takes care of developmentally disabled adults. They are looking for caregivers and CNAs. Eighteen full-time positions are open, along with some part-time positions. Must be at least 18 and able to pass a background check. Call Mary Howard for more information at (208) 528-7443 or fill out an application.
- H.A.S. INC. – H.A.S. Inc. is a residential habilitation and supported living company that provides care to adults with severe developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Direct-care staff and paraprofessional positions are currently available at all three locations in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello. Wages start at $9 to $9.50 an hour. To apply in Idaho Falls, click here. You can also apply in Pocatello and Rexburg.
- IDAHOAN FOODS – The potato processing plant is looking for about 150 people for various skilled positions and people to help stack and box potatoes. Many of these are permanent positions. See a list of job postings here.
- J.R. SIMPLOT – A number of skilled labor positions and other jobs are available. To apply or learn more, click here.
- KNIFE RIVER CONSTRUCTION – Knife River Construction in Idaho Falls is looking for ready-mix operators, equipment operators and laborers. Click here to apply.
- MELALEUCA – The Wellness Company is looking for over 50 employees to help immediately in the distribution center. Employees must be over 18 and will receive full-benefits, training and monthly product certificates. You can find more information here.
- NATURAL GROCERS – Natural Grocers on 17th Street in Idaho Falls is hiring for several positions. Visit the website to learn more and apply.
- PREMIUM CHOICE HEALTH CARE – Premium Choice Health Care in Idaho Falls provides in-home care to special needs kids and adults as well as elderly people. Several caregiving positions are available. They are also looking for an RN or LPN. Must be at least 18, have your own reliable transportation, and be able to pass a background check. Call Leah Bartley at (208) 419-3585 for a phone interview and more information.
- PROGREXION – Progrexion is a call center in Idaho Falls. They have several positions open at the Rexburg and Idaho Falls office. Click here for more information.
- SIMPLICITY COLLECTION SOFTWARE – Simplicity Collection Software is a software product service provider in Idaho Falls. They are currently hiring for three different positions: Customer support, Technical software support, and Software Product Manager. All staff is working from home with connectivity to cloud-based product offerings with customers all across the country in the financial sector. Candidates may apply by sending an inquiry and resume to hr@simplicitycollect.com.
- SPUDNIK – Spudnik in Blackfoot is still up and running and will be for the foreseeable future. They have 14 different positions available, including an assembler and a belted chain laborer. Three manufacturing engineer positions are available for assembly, weld and fabrication. They are also looking for a press brake operator, saw operator, surface repairer, burn table operator, CNC machinist, a prepper and loader, as well as a repair and service technician, welder and stockroom associate. For a job description and application, click here.
- SUN GLO OF IDAHO – Sun Glo of Idaho is located in Sugar City and is owned by the Crapo family. It ships potatoes all over the world. There are a number of full-time and part-time positions currently available, including forklift operators, sorters, laborers, quality control and more. If you have lost your job or had your hours cut back, contact Melissa Coles at (208) 356-7346 Ext. 116 or email melissa@sunglo-idaho.com.
- TURTLE AND CRANE ASSISTED LIVING – Turtle and Crane Assisted Living in Idaho Falls is looking for two caregivers for the elderly. Most are weekend shifts from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Applicants are required to complete a background check. Call (208) 715-5500 for more information.
- WALTERS PRODUCE – Walters Produce in Newdale is looking for general laborers to help sort, grade, bag and box potatoes. Must be at least 18 to apply. Email Melissa Moss at melissam@waltersproduce.net or call (208) 458-4105. The address is 2737 E. Highway 33.
- WESTERN TRANSPORT – Western Transport is a local trucking company specializing in refrigerated freight. Due to the nature of our freight, our drivers have high volume work year-round, even during slow economies. Our drivers have the potential to earn up to $85,000 a year. We offer medical, dental, and life insurance benefits as well as 401(k) and paid vacation. We offer several attainable bonuses including safety and mileage. To apply, call (208) 656-7118 and ask for Hannah or apply online here.
- YELLOWSTONE BEAR WORLD – Yellowstone Bear World is hiring for the seasonal positions. We are taking applications and are going to be open April 18. More information can be found here.