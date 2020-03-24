UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash near Newdale

UPDATE:

NEWDALE – One man is dead and another was hospitalized following a two-car crash near Newdale Monday night.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates two cars collided on State Highway 33 at milepost 118 east of Newdale around 6 p.m.

Seventy-six-year-old Michael Rammell of Tetonia was eastbound on Highway 33 in a 2018 Lexus RX4. Thirty-seven-year-old Jesus Villalba of St. Anthony was westbound in a 2004 Chevy Silverado Pickup.

Villalba veered out of his lane and hit Rammell on the south shoulder after entering the eastbound lane and coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts, but Villalba died on impact. Rammell was taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Both lanes were blocked for about two hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage. The crash is still under investigation.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Transportation Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

