Utah couple surprised with drive-by wedding reception during COVID-19

HARRIMAN, Utah – Matthew Ryan and Krista Brennan had waited months for their big wedding day on March 20, but the coronavirus pandemic squashed their dreams of having a traditional wedding.

Gatherings larger than 10 people had been banned the night before, but they weren’t about to let this get in their way. They were married that afternoon in a private ceremony.

As they were preparing for a quiet evening in quarantine, their friends showed up in the most unexpected way. Friends and family members organized a drive-by reception, where people could pay their respects by rolling down the window, hold up a sign and wave as they drove by.

One guest even pulled in the driveway to deliver a special gift: a case of toilet paper.

