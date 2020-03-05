WATCH: Woman goes into destructive rampage over sandwich

STOCKTON, Calif. – Security video from a California sandwich shop shows a woman going nuts after she was refused a refund.

The restaurant’s owners say that’s because Monique Collins ate half the meal before complaining about it.

“When we said no after a while going back and forth, (she) just lashed out,” said employee Robert Hernandez.

“And then all of sudden then boom! She was just throwing stuff away, the chairs, the table, everything,” co-owner Analiza Alandy said.