Items worth $300,000, including 2 classic cars, destroyed in early morning fire

The following is a news release and photos from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire just east of the Sage Lakes Golf Course, near the intersection of E 65th N and N 15th E.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported finding a two-car garage fully engulfed in flames. The garage was located in a field and was not attached to another structure. There were no occupants inside the garage at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to civilians or to firefighters.

Two ambulances, two engines and a battalion chief were dispatched. In the absence of fire hydrants, a water tender and the HEMTT (Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck) were also dispatched to provide additional water. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office blocked the roadway in front of the fire. Rocky Mountain Power was called to shut off utilities to the garage.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., firefighters reported that the fire was almost completely extinguished. The garage had to be disassembled to reach the fire underneath the collapsed walls and ceiling. Personnel remained on scene until 5 a.m. to monitor the situation.

Two classic cars, an ATV, a lawnmower and other various items were inside the garage and were reported as a complete loss at approximately $300,000. The damage to the structure was estimated at approximately $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation personnel.