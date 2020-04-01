Ammon businesses display motivational signs to give community members hope during COVID-19

AMMON — Local businesses are trying to bring hope and happinesses to community members as they drive around the city during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Uplifting signs have been placed in front of Ammon businesses to bring positivity during the quarantine.

Several signs decorate the city including one on the corner of Ammon and 17th Street, at Tiebreaker Elementary, in front of Broulims’ on Sunnyside Road and in the yard of State Farm Insurance Agent Bobby Romander’s office on 17th Street.

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said he also saw an encouraging sign put up by Sandcreek Commons near the Sunnyside Road and Hitt Road intersection.

“We may be going through a difficult time, but it’s important to realize that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Coletti told EastIdahoNews.com.

One of the motivational signs located at the corner of Ammon and 17th Street. | Courtesy Mayor Sean Coletti’s Facebook

Romander believes the signs aren’t simply something to look at and forget, but instead, their inspiring words that can affect people’s mindsets.

“If people read stuff or hear things that are positive, it’ll help them think positive,” Romander said. “When people drive by and hear something positive, it might help them forget about their problems for just a minute.”

Ammon community members are encouraged to put a positive sign in their yard as a way to help the community beat the virus and get through the stay at home order. Take a picture of the sign in front of your yard and post it on Facebook as a reminder for other people that they can make it through tough times.

“If we all join together and help each other out, we’ll make it to the end of this,” Coletti said.

One of the motivational signs located at Tiebreaker Elementary. | Courtesy Mayor Sean Coletti’s Facebook

One of the motivational signs located in front of Broulim’s on Sunnyside. | Courtesy Mayor Sean Coletti’s Facebook