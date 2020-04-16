Another aftershock, 4.2 magnitude, hits Utah as earthquakes continue

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Another aftershock hit the Wasatch Front as a series of earthquakes continues following a magnitude 5.7 initial quake last month.

The aftershock struck about 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning northeast of Magna. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the initial magnitude of the aftershock at 4.2.

Most recently, a magnitude 4.17 aftershock shook Salt Lake, Davis and Tooele counties Tuesday evening after the initial magnitude 5.7 quake in the sequence hit near Magna on March 18.

Earthquake experts said Tuesday’s aftershock was likely to produce its own round of subsequent aftershocks.

“Feeling more earthquakes in the next week or so would not be unexpected,” Jamie Farrell, a professor of seismology at the University of Utah, said Wednesday.

The Great Utah Shake Out, an annual earthquake safety drill, is planned for today.