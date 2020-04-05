Church president announces new symbol, calls for worldwide Good Friday fast for relief from COVID-19

The following is information from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new symbol to identify the faith. Church Prophet and President Russell M. Nelson announced it and explained its significance Saturday evening.

“[The symbol] portrays the resurrected, living Lord reaching out to embrace all who will come unto Him,” President Nelson said. “This symbol should feel familiar to many, as we have long identified the restored gospel with the living, resurrected Christ.”

President Nelson said this new symbol is a continuation of the effort he felt inspired to initiate in August 2018 to focus on the Church’s divinely revealed name. Since that time, he said, the Church’s leaders, departments, related entities, main website, members and many others now use the correct name of the Church.

“We have gone to these extraordinary efforts because when we remove the Lord’s name from the name of His Church, we inadvertently remove Him as the central focus of our worship and our lives,” said President Nelson, who has given strong emphasis to the correct name of the Church in his ministry since at least 1990. “When we take the Savior’s name upon us at baptism, we commit to witness, by our words, thoughts, and actions, that Jesus is the Christ.”

President Nelson also called on everyone around the world to fast and pray again for relief from COVID-19. A previous fast for relief from COVID-19 was held March 29. This global fast will take place on Good Friday, April 10.

“Let us unite in pleading for healing throughout the world,” the prophet said. “Good Friday would be the perfect day to have our Heavenly Father and His Son hear us! … Let us prayerfully plead … that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized.”

When members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fast, they go without food and drink voluntarily for a certain period of time for the purpose of drawing closer to God and requesting His blessings. Church members are encouraged to fast one Sunday each month (fast Sunday) and at other times as needed or desired. Latter-day Saints believe that fasting combined with sincere prayer can provide spiritual strength, closeness to God and preparation to receive His blessings.