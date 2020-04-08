Churros are one of the best things about Disney World. Now you can make them at home

(CNN) — Did the coronavirus pandemic ruin your spring break trip to Disney? Are you sitting at home trying to fill the painful void with something fried and delicious?

If so, take a trip to your kitchen and bust out your favorite skillet because making Disney’s famous churros is a lot easier than you might think.

In a blog post posted Sunday, the company encouraged all park fans to create #DisneyMagicMoments while at home.

“While our parks are temporarily closed, you can still enjoy a delicious Disney churro — because you can make them yourself at home,” wrote Alex Dunlap, a Food & Beverage Communications Coordinator for Disney. “This recipe is inspired by the delicious snack that can be found at all of our parks across the globe.”

And the best part is, you probably have the eight ingredients in your pantry already: water, butter, salt, cinnamon, flour, eggs, oil and sugar.

The recipe does call for some piping and of course, some frying, but we all know the end result will be so worth it.

Who knows, for a quick second you may forget you are stuck at home and instead feel like you are walking towards the Magic Kingdom with a churro in hand and “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” on repeat.

To see the full recipe, visit here.