Community spread in Bingham and Teton counties; statewide cases above 670

IDAHO FALLS — New cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Custer, Bonneville, Bingham and Teton counties.

Two of those infected — a woman in her 40s in Bingham County, and a man in his 50s from Teton County — are believed to have gotten the virus through community transmission. Both individuals have been hospitalized, according to news releases from the Eastern Idaho Public Health District and Southeast Idaho Public Health District.

Community transmission means the spread of illness cannot be connected to travel or close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say once community transmission occurs, the assumption is that COVID-19 will be everywhere, sooner than later.

Previously, community transmission has been detected in Jefferson and Madison counties.

“If you have not been taking this matter seriously, today is the time to understand the gravity of the situation,” Geri Rackow, EIPH director, said in a news release. “Right now, we are not going to be able to stop the virus—it is going to continue spreading throughout our communities. If you get sick, assume you have COVID-19. In order to slow it down, and not overwhelm our healthcare providers and hospitals, everyone needs to stay home at the first sign of even the mildest of symptoms to help prevent it from being spread to others.”

There are now 22 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in eastern Idaho. Statewide, 673 confirmed cases have been reported, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. There have also been nine deaths related to coronavirus, although none have occurred in eastern Idaho.

Nearly 7,300 tests have been administered in Idaho, meaning about 9 percent of tests have returned positive.

Tests are being given throughout the state, although there is some confusion about how numbers are being reported.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center officials clarified Tuesday they are receiving COVID-19 patients from surrounding hospitals. Those patients are not being counted as cases inside Bonneville County. Rather, they were counted at the hospital where the virus was first detected.

Given EIRMC’s regional scope, a patient surge at the hospital can occur without widespread COVID-19 infections in Bonneville County, officials said. Special procedures are in place at EIRMC to isolate COVID-19 patients and prevent the spread of the virus within the hospital.

EIPH says it’s more important than ever to follow the recommendations and directions of federal, state and local health officials, including the following:

Following the stay-at-home order, which was announced by Gov. Brad Little on March 25. A copy of the order can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

Practicing social-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals), avoiding crowds of any number, and eliminating all non-essential travel, as detailed in the order.

Staying home when sick even if your symptoms are mild. A symptom monitoring checklist and Decision Tree was recently developed to help people and/or employers determine what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been primarily or secondarily exposed to a person with COVID-19 symptoms. A copy of these documents can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. This monitoring tool can be used daily by everyone to assess their health during this pandemic.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

People with an increased risk of severe illness (older adults and those with underlying health conditions) should take extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

For questions, guidance, and information about COVID-19, visit EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call the hotline number at (208) 522-0310 or (855) 533-3160 (toll free). The hotline is active Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has also started a statewide hotline. It can be reached by calling 888-330-3010, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.