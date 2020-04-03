COVID-19 cases rise to over 1,000 statewide; death reported in Twin Falls County

IDAHO FALLS — The official number of novel coronavirus cases in Idaho has risen above 1,000, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Additionally, a Twin Falls County resident has died as a result of COVID-19. The South Central Public Health District says the woman was in her 70s, had complicating health factors and had been hospitalized.

She is the 10th COVID-19-related death in Idaho.

In the Gem State, the number of positive cases is about 11 percent of all tests administered. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports that 1,023 cases have been identified in Idaho as of 5 p.m. Friday. So far, 8,870 tests have been given by the state and private entities.

Given the shortage of tests, and limits on how many people can be tested, it is safe to assume that the numbers of those infected with COVID-19 are higher than what is being reported, officials tell EastIdahoNews.com.

The state is not tracking how many people recover from COVID-19; however, there is a very high recovery rate associated with the novel coronavirus.

There are currently 27 cases of COVID-19 in eastern Idaho, including six in Bonneville County, and five in Bannock County, according to the Eastern Idaho and Southeast Idaho public health districts.

Statewide, the most cases have been reported in Blaine County, which has 405 cases, and Ada County, which has 351 cases.

EIPH officials say it’s more important than ever to follow the recommendations and directions of federal, state and local health officials, including the following:

Following the stay-at-home order, which was announced by Gov. Brad Little on March 25. A copy of the order can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

Practicing social-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals), avoiding crowds of any number, and eliminating all non-essential travel, as detailed in the order.

Staying home when sick even if your symptoms are mild. A symptom monitoring checklist and decision tree was recently developed to help individuals and employers determine what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been primarily or secondarily exposed to a person with COVID-19 symptoms. A copy of these documents can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. This monitoring tool can be used daily by everyone to assess their health during this pandemic.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

People with an increased risk of severe illness (older adults and those with underlying health conditions) should take extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

For questions, guidance, and information about COVID-19, visit EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call the hotline number at (208) 522-0310 or (855) 533-3160 (toll free). The hotline is active Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has also started a statewide hotline. It can be reached by calling 888-330-3010, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.