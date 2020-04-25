Flooding possible as unusually warm temperatures hit eastern Idaho next week

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service is concerned about flooding in eastern Idaho due to near-record temperatures next week.

Officials with the NWS say abnormally warm temperatures for this time of year will cause rapid melting of mountain snowpack and strongly increase stream and river flows all over eastern Idaho.

One area of particular concern is the Blackfoot River above Blackfoot Reservoir, which is already close to flooding. Willow Creek that empties into Ririe Reservoir is also nearing the flood stage.

“They are expected to reach flood stage as early as this weekend,” NWS reports. “But more creeks and the smaller rivers are threatened in the same way.”

Temperatures between 57 and 66 are expected throughout the Upper Snake River Plain Saturday, with a slight chance of showers Saturday night.

Daytime highs increasing between 61 and 70 Sunday, with a slight chance of showers in the morning.

Get a look at the latest weather and road conditions in your neighborhood by clicking here.