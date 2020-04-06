Idaho closes schools for the rest of the year. But there’s a big catch.

Idaho ordered its schools closed for the rest of the school year due to the spread of the coronavirus — sort of.

A plan approved Monday by the Idaho State Board of Education extends the closure of public school buildings through the end of the academic year. But it also leaves local school districts the option to reopen their schools, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The State Board’s order says if local social distancing orders are lifted and districts meet yet-to-be-determined criteria by the State Board, they can reopen their doors. The State Board will set those criteria at next week’s meeting.

“We respect locally elected trustees to make decisions and their role in making decisions in their areas,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield said during the online meeting. “I just want to emphasize that in the motion is the word ‘or.’ So this will provide some flexibility and an opportunity for local districts to be able to make those decisions.”

Even if districts keep their schools closed, education will continue under the State Board’s plan.

The State Board passed up the opportunity to set a firm statewide order like it did March 23 when it ordered all public schools closed until April 20. Since then, several members of the board said they heard from districts who chafed at the statewide order because they have not had any confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus in their area.

“There are still counties with no active cases and some with very few,” board member Emma Atchley said. “I think that being able to give the local folks the opportunity to do what they wish to do is an important option we ought to keep in mind.”