Idaho Falls announces street sweeping schedule

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Street Division has begun the street sweeping schedule, starting with the arterial and collector streets to prepare for repainting the faded striping. To assist with neighborhood spring-cleaning, they will begin sweeping residential areas on May 11.

Similar to garbage collection, streets are divided into zones.

Each zone is anticipated to be completed in one week, skipping scheduled garbage collection days to avoid sweeping around the 95-gallon carts. After all zones are completed, crews will take a week to sweep arterial and collector roads, beginning the cycle over again, and finishing in October.

Exceptions to the schedule include the week of Independence Day when personnel are typically shifted to assist with traffic control and event cleanup. Fridays are also an exception due to personnel schedules. The schedule may vary due to unanticipated mechanical issues with equipment.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.