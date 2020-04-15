IDHW reports statewide COVID-19 deaths up to 39

IDAHO FALLS — The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Idaho rose to 39 Tuesday, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The Gem State has now recorded new COVID-19 deaths almost daily since March 6. The latest number is up from 33 on Monday.

However, the number of newly reported cases dropped to 11, that’s the lowest in the past two weeks. So far, Idaho has 1,464 confirmed positive cases.

It’s not clear how many of those individuals have now recovered, but given the time frame that numbers have been recorded it’s certain that some people have fully recovered. The state is not tracking how many people recover from COVID-19; however, officials say the novel coronavirus has a very high recovery rate.

At least 12 people who were initially infected in eastern Idaho have been release from isolation and are no longer considered a danger to the public.

A total of 45 cases have been reported in eastern Idaho, and no deaths have occurred on this side of the state, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health District and Southeast Idaho Public Health District.

The number of COVID-19 tests available in Idaho continues to grow daily. However, public health officials continue to warn that due to initial testing limitations, the actual number of coronavirus cases may be much higher than is being reported.

EIPH says it’s more important than ever to follow the recommendations and directions of federal, state and local health officials, including the following:

Following the stay-at-home order, which was announced by Gov. Brad Little on March 25. A copy of the order can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

Practicing social-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals), avoiding crowds of any number, and eliminating all non-essential travel, as detailed in the order.

Staying home when sick even if your symptoms are mild. A symptom-monitoring checklist and decision tree was recently developed to help individuals and employers determine what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been primarily or secondarily exposed to a person with COVID-19 symptoms. A copy of these documents can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. This monitoring tool can be used daily by everyone to assess their health during this pandemic.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

People with an increased risk of severe illness (older adults and those with underlying health conditions) should take extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

For questions, guidance, and information about COVID-19, visit EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call the hotline number at (208) 522-0310 or (855) 533-3160 (toll free). The hotline is active Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has also started a statewide hotline. It can be reached by calling 888-330-3010, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.