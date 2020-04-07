Life Lessons: How Dolly McKenzie has handled hard times and the message she has for her family during the pandemic

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Like other facilities across the state, MorningStar is currently restricting visitors and the building is on lockdown due to COVID-19. Residents are able to leave their rooms, walk around and chat with their families on the phone. They are working to stay positive.

Because we can’t do an in-person visit, we decided to video chat with Dolly McKenzie. She has been playing musical instruments since she was 5-years-old and still plays the piano and organ.

Dolly shared how she is managing her “social isolation” and what she has done throughout her life to stay positive during hard times. She also had a message for her family and friends.

Watch the video above to see Dolly’s life lessons.