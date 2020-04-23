Little announces new committee, website to track economic recovery in Idaho

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho has entered a new chapter in the fight against coronavirus and a staged reopening of the state’s economy is underway.

Little announced the creation of an economic rebound advisory committee during a news conference Thursday morning and a new website, Rebound.Idaho.Gov, is live where people can track the progress of economic recovery.

“While we know that we cannot re-open everything all at once, we do have a plan to safely and responsibly re-open our economy in stages just as the president recommends,” Little said. “My new economic rebound advisory committee will give us recommendations on how best to rebound, rebuild employees and consumer confidence, business stability and growth and business promotion and attraction.”

Little issued a 21-day stay-home order on March 25 after community spread was confirmed in Ada County. He extended the order through April 30 last week and, as of Wednesday evening, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had identified more 1,800 cases of the novel coronavirus in Idaho since mid-March with 54 people dying from the disease. About 43 percent of those infected are now presumed recovered.

The governor says businesses will open in stages over the coming months with the goal to have everything fully operating by June 30. The phases include when the following can open and are subject to change based on COVID-19 cases. Here are some of the highlights. For complete details visit Rebound.Idaho.Gov

PHASE 1: MAY 1-15

Daycares

Youth camps

Churches

PHASE 2: MAY 16-29

Restaurant dining rooms if plans have been approved by local health districts

Indoor gyms

Hair salons

Public gatherings of less than 10 people

PHASE 3: MAY 30-JUNE 12

Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interaction with social distancing

Gatherings between 10-50 people are appropriate

Discontinue 14-day self-quarantine for visitors to Idaho

Non-essential travel can resume

PHASE 4: JUNE 13-26

Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and sports stadiums can reopen with limited physical distancing protocol

Gatherings of more than 50 people are appropriate

All employers can resume unrestricted staffing of workplaces but continue to practice social distancing

Visits to senior living facilites can resume

