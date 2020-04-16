Local barbecue planned for truck drivers in McCammon

McCAMMON (KPVI) — A local man with the help of his community is planning a barbecue for truck drivers this weekend.

Retired truck driver Daniel Akins says he comes from a line of truckers and he wanted to do something special for all the truck drivers out there.

As a way to thank the truckers, he’s having a barbecue this Saturday across the street from the Flying ‘J’ service station in McCammon.

He says local businesses have been very supportive and donated most of the food and drinks for the lunchtime event.

To-go boxes will be filled with either a hamburger or a hot dog, potato salad, chips, candy bars and a drink.

“This wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the community. I couldn’t do it. You know, I got on Facebook and a few groups and said hey let’s see what we can do about pulling something together like this and I got some overwhelming response with people wanting to help,” Akins says.

Akins says they have enough food to feed about 200 truck drivers.