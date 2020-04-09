Local church hosting drive-in worship service Easter Sunday

IDAHO FALLS — This Easter Sunday everyone is invited to worship and hear uplifting messages from the safety of their cars.

Iglesia Centro Evangelistico, a non-denominational, multicultural Christian church in Idaho Falls is hosting a drive-in worship service Sunday, April 12, at 11 a.m. in the old ShopKo parking lot.

“We wanted to do something a little bit different, just to be able to reach out to our east Idaho community and also be able to give an uplifting word,” church spokeswoman Lucero Leyva Fierro told EastIdahoNews.com.

The messages will be broadcast over the radio in English and in Spanish, allowing attendees to stay in their cars and maintain social distancing. The station to tune in to is 103.7 FM.

“We will follow guidelines to keep everyone safe, but we want to give people hope,” Fierro said.

Other congregations in the area are also invited to attend.

“Right now we know we have a lot of people that are going through fear. Some of theme are taking it lightly, some of them it’s affecting more. Some of them are worried. Some youth are worried,” Fierro said. “What we wanted to do is to get the word out there that there’s hope. Have patience. We’ll do what we can on our side, but at the time let’s help each other.”