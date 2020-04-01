Local power companies say they won’t disconnect your power during COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS – The governor’s stay-home order is putting many businesses in a difficult position of cutting back hours for employees, and that means fewer hours and smaller paychecks.

Many people are struggling to meet some of their basic needs during COVID-19, but local power companies are offering some relief.

Fall River Electric

Fall River Electric based in Ashton serves about 17,000 customers throughout Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Company spokesman Ted Austin says they will continue to keep the lights on during the lockdown, regardless of your ability to pay.

“To help during this pandemic, Fall River Electric will not disconnect electrical service to any member,” Austin says in a news release.

Austin says the company’s financial and operational condition puts them in a position to continue to provide reliable power for customers during the pandemic.

The utility’s three front offices in Ashton, Driggs and West Yellowstone are currently closed, but customers can discuss future payment arrangements with a member representative. Financial assistance is also available for those who are unable to pay their bill right now.

If you have questions or concerns, call 1-800-632-5726 24/7.

Rocky Mountain Power

Other utilities are responding in a similar way. Rocky Mountain Power, which serves the largest amount of customers in eastern Idaho, says they will also continue to be a reliable source of power for customers during the pandemic.

“With many in our communities potentially needing to self-isolate or work from home, the company understands the importance of uninterrupted electric service,” a news release from the company says. “Crews will be at work ensuring that power interruptions are minimized during this time.”

Rocky Mountain Power is working closely with state and federal emergency response teams to support customers.

Customers can call 1-888-221-7070 with any questions.

Idaho Power

Idaho Power announced on Facebook Thursday they will temporarily suspend disconnections and waive late fees for homes and small businesses.

“We have a long history of working with our customers when they need us most. That commitment continues during the current COVID-19 outbreak,” the company wrote.

But they are encouraging you to pay what you can so balances don’t become overwhelming down the road. Call 800-488-6151. You can also email customercare@idahopower.com.

Idaho Falls Power

Those living within Idaho Falls city limits have access to the city’s own power grid operated by Idaho Falls Power. Idaho Falls Power spokesman Bud Cranor said power bills are still expected to be paid, but they will not shut off power to those who are struggling.

“People will still have to pay their bills. So this doesn’t mean that they’re going to get free power. But, if they’re having struggles, if they’re unemployed, if they’re laid off, if their hours are cut back, we will work with them,” Cranor said.

They are asking customers to pay online to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We will make sure they continue to have power during this crisis,” Cranor said.

If you have questions, call (208) 612-8430.