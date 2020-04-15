Man arrested in stabbing says he blacked out

POCATELLO — Police arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly stabbed someone.

Zackery William Standridge, 21, was taken into custody for aggravated battery after Pocatello Police say he stabbed another man at an apartment on the 300 block of North 15th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Standridge’s and the victim’s accounts of what happened differ.

The victim, an acquaintance of Standridge, told police he tried to walk past the 21-year-old before being stabbed. He said the stabbing happened “for no reason,” police wrote in their report.

Witnesses told police Standridge had left his apartment to walk his dog before officers arrived.

When police took him into custody, they found a knife with dry blood in his front pocket. Initially, Standridge cried, saying he did not know why he stabbed the victim before giving his account of events.

Standridge told police he and the victim got into a verbal argument just outside the door of the apartment. He claims the victim then shoved him into a wall, causing him to blackout. When he came to, Standridge realized he was holding the knife while the victim yelled he’d been stabbed, according to police.

An ambulance rushed the victim to Portneuf Medical Center. Pocatello Police Lt. John Walker could not give a condition on the patient.

Standridge appeared before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline on Monday before being released on his own recognizance to pretrial services. He’s ordered to have no contact with the victim. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11.