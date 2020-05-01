Man escapes massive home fire near Ashton

ASHTON — A massive fire destroyed a home three miles north of Ashton Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. inside a 2,896-square-foot home located on Grandview Lane. A man was inside when the fire started.

“He heard what he called as a pop,” Fremont County Fire Marshall Kieth Richey tells EastIdahoNews.com. “When he went and looked in the garage there was a fire that started. He went in, and got his car keys, and the entire garaged was engulfed.”

While the man was able to get out of the home safely with his car officials say he was lucky.

“If he had been asleep he wouldn’t have known,” Richey said.

Firefighters with both the North and South Fremont Fire Districts rushed to the house, which was already fully engulfed. Using their tankers Richey said they were able to shuttle enough water to the home to keep the hoses filled. Fremont County EMS stood on standby as the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.

Both Richey and the State Fire Marshall are investigating the fire but are not yet releasing a potential cause of the fire.

“There is nothing criminal or suspicious about it,” Richey said.

While officials call the home a complete loss, a monetary value of damage has not been assigned to the fire.