Man killed, another flown to hospital after northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, April 1, at approximately 5:30 pm, the Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash on northbound US 95 at milepost 452, north of Athol.

A green 1999 Mazda Millenia, occupied by Angel M. Thomas, 24, of Hayden, and Dalton C. Felts, 20, of Athol, was traveling northbound. While negotiating a right hand curve, the vehicle lost control and slid off the east shoulder, overturned and ejected both occupants.

Felts was pronounced deceased at the scene. Thomas was transported by air ambulance to Kootenai Medical Center.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin have been notified. The northbound lanes were blocked for approximately 2 hours. The investigation is ongoing.