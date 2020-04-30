Man placed on rider for sexual battery of teenage boy

RIGBY — A Jefferson County man who pleaded guilty to the sexual battery of a teenage boy was placed on a rider Monday.

Lloyd Michael Vidrine, 35, admitted to investigators that in Oct. 2019 he had sexual relations with a 17-year-old boy he met on a dating app. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor committed by lewd or lascivious conduct. At his sentencing Monday, District Judge Stevan H. Thompson placed Vidrine on a rider.

A rider is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs including sex abuse treatment. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

Court records did not list an overhanging sentence for Virdine but Thompson ordered him to pay a $3,545.50 in fees and fines.

RELATED | What is a rider?

Idaho Falls Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports show Vidrine began the sexual relationship with the teenager after meeting him on Tinder.

RELATED | Man arrested after alleged sexual relationship with teen he met on dating app

In an interview with police, the victim said he and Vidrine had sex several times in Jefferson County and once in Idaho Falls while staying at a hotel. The victim said he asked Vidrine to meet him during each of the encounters.

When investigators spoke with Vidrine, he said he initially assumed the teenager to be 18-years-old. Vidrine said he eventually learned the victim was underage, but they still had sex.

Once released from the rider program, Vidrine is required to register as a sex offender under Idaho Law.