Mountain View Hospital creates safety kits for local truck drivers

IDAHO FALLS — Mountain View Hospital has put together safety kits as a way to show support for local truck drivers who continue to deliver groceries and critical supplies across the United States.

Each kit includes face masks, cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer, handmade soap and toiletries.

RELATED: Helping local truck drivers during COVID-19 pandemic

“We are so grateful to all of the men and women who continue to show up to work each day and move goods across our country in spite of the growing coronavirus pandemic,” Mountain View Director of Nursing Marian Walker said in a news release. “Without truck drivers, grocery store shelves would be empty, gas stations would run out of fuel and our hospitals would struggle to get additional supplies delivered. We depend on our nation’s truck drivers, and our team wanted to help them stay safe.”

Members of the medical surgical nursing staff at Mountain View assembled the kits for drivers at Western Transport, a trucking company based in Idaho Falls.

Drivers with Western Transport have routes that stretch across the country, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and Illinois.

“We are so thankful to the team at Mountain View Hospital for their support and generosity,” Western Transport Operations Manager Adam Hanson said in a news release.

The safety kits that Mountain View Hospital put together for local truck drivers. | Courtesy Mountain View Hospital

Hanson said as a company, they are doing all they can to help keep their drivers safe as COVID-19 continues to spread, but it’s not easy.

“With national shortages of hand sanitizer and face masks, we were struggling to provide enough of these items to our team,” he said in the news release. “Mountain View is giving all of our drivers the extra supplies they need to protect themselves on the road.”

Nurses delivered the kits to the truck drivers on Thursday. The hospital also donated a 5-gallon container of hand sanitizer made by its pharmacy department. This way, drivers can continue to refill their personal hand sanitizers as needed.

“Mountain View Hospital is very lucky that we have enough supplies to keep our team safe during this time,” Walker said in a news release. “We wanted to share our good fortune with other community members who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”