Orange Leaf is giving away free frozen yogurt (and no, this isn’t an April Fools’ Joke)

IDAHO FALLS — Orange Leaf is giving away free frozen yogurt Wednesday afternoon as a way to spread community cheer.

The frozen yogurt shop says customers can drive up, park and place a piece of paper in the dashboard showing how many people are in the car. A worker will bring out cups that can be taken home and eaten.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is our duty to come together as a community and help each other,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook post said. “As a local family-owned store, we want to spread happiness to your family in this dark time.”

The promotion runs from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Idaho Falls location (3340 S 25th E #205) while supplies last. The maximum number of cups is six per vehicle. And Orange Leaf wants to make it clear – this is not an April Fools’ Joke.