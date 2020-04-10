Quarantine Easter event in Idaho Falls on Saturday morning

IDAHO FALLS — Despite COVID-19 fears, kids can still see the Easter Bunny,

Nugget CBD is hosting a quarantine Easter event at 11 a.m. Saturday in their parking lot at 625 Pancheri Drive in Idaho Falls. Special precautions are being taken to maintain social distancing guidelines while still letting kids see the Easter Bunny and get treats.

“We’ll have people come in one side (of the parking lot), they’ll drive through and go to the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny is going to hand them a bag of goodies that has some easter eggs and a couple of other things in it and possibly a prize,” Nugget CBD owner James Rupp said.

Attendees are asked to stay in their cars, exit through the other side of the parking lot after receiving their goodie bag and not socialize.

The Easter Bunny will be using a reacher grabber tool to hand out the goodie bags and Nugget CBD has taken time to make sure everything has been sanitized.

“We’re very excited to have it. We just wanted to be able to do something,” Rupp said.

Nugget CBD has teamed up with other local businesses to procure easter eggs and prizes that will be included in some of the goodie bags. So far they’ve received 2,000 easter eggs and donations.

“Love at First Bite, we’ve received two six-packs of cupcakes,” Rupp said.

He said they are still taking donations if businesses would like to participate in the event.