UPDATE: Body of snowboarder recovered in avalanche near Teton Pass

UPDATE

JACKSON, Wyoming — Rescuers located the body of a 28-year-old Jackson Hole man buried in an avalanche Wednesday afternoon.

Wyoming Teton County Search and Rescue, Wyoming Department of Transportation and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort spent Thursday morning searching for the man after a suspended search on Wednesday night. At 11 a.m., a search dog alerted rescuers and shortly after the man’s body was dug out, according to a Teton County Search and Rescue news release.

“TCSAR extends its sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” the news release read. “We are also grateful for the assistance from the different agencies involved in the effort, as well as the many offers for help from members of the community”

Following the avalanche Wednesday on Taylor Mountain, the man’s partner tried to locate him by an avalanche transceiver. Unable to locate the victim, they skied to the Coal Creek parking lot to make the call to first responders.

In their search, teams looked along the top, middle, and bottom of the slide path of the 10,352-foot mountain using avalanche beacons, probes and a drone. They located the man’s snowboard intact and not broken at the bottom of the slide.

The Teton County Search and Rescue also performed avalanche control on the mountain to prevent further slide activity.

“During these challenging times, TCSAR continues to urge backcountry users to be extra cautious in their decision-making,” the news release read.

Officials have not released the man’s name and EastIdahoNews.com will update as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL

JACKSON, Wyoming — Rescue crews continue searching for a snowboarder believed to be buried in a large avalanche Wednesday afternoon.

Teton County Search and Rescue in Wyoming learned the large avalanche swept down Taylor Mountain around 2:45 p.m. A friend with the snowboarder last saw him moving down the mountain after the avalanche was triggered. They remain missing and crews began searching the avalanche path and debris pile, according to a Teton County Search and Rescue Facebook post.

Crews began using avalanche beacons, probes and a drone to search for the missing snowboarder. As night fell, the search was called off until Thursday morning when 40 people from Teton County Search and Rescue, Wyoming Department of Transportation and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort resumed the search.

Rescuers are also using a team of search dogs to find the unidentified snowboarder. Matt Hansen, spokesman for Teton County Search and Rescue, said during the probe search, the debris path was 10 feet deep or more in places.

“If you really want to help, please stay away from Taylor Mountain, avoid Teton Pass today, and be kind to one another,” the Facebook post read. “Save your judgment and online vitriol for another time. Our volunteers are diligently working the slide path, and we appreciate your concern.”

With the search, the Coal Creek parking lot is closed and crews ask people to stay off Taylor Moutain. As other areas remain open, they ask backcountry visitors to avoid the pass “as the search will entail a massive effort.”

According to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center, storms since early Tuesday brought up to 20 inches of snow. Multiple other avalanches were triggered Wednesday and while avalanche risk is listed as moderate, the center reports similar avalanches could be triggered today.

“This morning’s rescue operations and the COVID-19 pandemic are straining our community’s rescue capabilities and our public health resources. The public is urged to be extremely cautious in the backcountry,” the center writes.